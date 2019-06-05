Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park
N6250 County Trunk K
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Shrine of Rest Mausoleum
Resources
Grace L. Burkhart


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace L. Burkhart Obituary
Grace L. Burkhart

Formerly of Byron - Grace Louise Burkhart, 92, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Grancare.

She was born on November 16, 1926, in Cheboygan, MI, the daughter of Rev. Chris C. and Louise A. Schultz Domke. She graduated from Bowler High School in Shawano, WI. On June 18, 1949, she married Gordon "Bob" R. Burkhart, at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.

Grace was a member of Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church. She and Gordon farmed for 27 years at their home in the Town of Lamartine. Grace loved camping, writing letters, journaling, music, sewing, and staying up on current events.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon "Bob" Burkhart of Byron, her sister, Linda B. Borst of Shawano, WI, and her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 12:00 - 12:30 p.m. at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park, N6250 County Trunk K, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, with Rev. Sue Sheffer-Meyer officiating.

Memorials appreciated to Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 5, 2019
