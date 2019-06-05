Grace L. Burkhart



Formerly of Byron - Grace Louise Burkhart, 92, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Grancare.



She was born on November 16, 1926, in Cheboygan, MI, the daughter of Rev. Chris C. and Louise A. Schultz Domke. She graduated from Bowler High School in Shawano, WI. On June 18, 1949, she married Gordon "Bob" R. Burkhart, at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.



Grace was a member of Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church. She and Gordon farmed for 27 years at their home in the Town of Lamartine. Grace loved camping, writing letters, journaling, music, sewing, and staying up on current events.



She is survived by her husband, Gordon "Bob" Burkhart of Byron, her sister, Linda B. Borst of Shawano, WI, and her nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 12:00 - 12:30 p.m. at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park, N6250 County Trunk K, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, with Rev. Sue Sheffer-Meyer officiating.



Memorials appreciated to Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 5, 2019