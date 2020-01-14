|
|
Grace Lorraine Mayer
Fond du Lac - Grace Lorraine Mayer, 95, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Francis Home.
She was born at the family farm in Newport Township near Wisconsin Dells, the daughter of Palmer and Grace Ellen (Ogle) Nelson. Mrs. Mayer graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School and attended Stout Institute earning a B.S. in Foods and Nutrition.
On June 14, 1947, she married Conrad Mayer at Bethany Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Dells.
Conrad and Lorraine Mayer resided in Stratford, CT for eight years while Conrad was employed by the Stratford Board of Education. Lorraine worked at General Electric in Bridgeport, CT in the Food Research and Appliance Laboratory for two years. Lorraine became a stay at home mother when they started their family. They returned to Wisconsin in 1956. Lorraine enjoyed living in Two Rivers for ten years and Fond du Lac for 50 years.
Lorraine has been a member of Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church since 1968. She was a faithful volunteer of the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She had many friends in the TOPS organization. She was active in teachers' associations, and she was a constant support to her family.
Survivors include: four children, Conrad John of Fond du Lac, Dr. David (Tami) of Kiel, Steven of Indianapolis, and Mary (Chuck) Moore of Madison; three grandchildren, Grace (Kris) Faulls, David (Casey) Moore, and Julia Mayer; one step grandson, Bredan Rach, one great grandchild Kaylee Faulls; a brother Donald (Anita) Nelson and their four children, Peter (Toril), Nels (Sarah), Kari (Steve), and Sigrid (Patrick) and six great nieces/nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; her father and mother in law (Conrad and Elsa Mayer). Her older brother, John Gordon Nelson was killed in action during WWII.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church, 20 Wisconsin American Drive, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Tom Meyer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Trinity Lutheran Church.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020