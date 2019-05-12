Grace M. Shafer



Ripon/Rosendale - Grace M. Shafer, 96, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Prairie Place Assisted Living in Ripon, WI. Grace was born to Harry and Marcia Braatz on February 14, 1923. Grace lived her early life in Ladoga, WI and graduated from Waupun High School.



Grace and Bernard Shafer were married on June 6, 1942. They began their marriage farming in the Rosendale area and lived there for 69 years.



Grace was very active in tending to her garden, Fond du Lac Homemakers, church activities, singing in the choir, golfing, bowling, playing sheepshead at the Rosendale Senior Center, working at the voting polls and quilting blankets for her family.



Grace is survived by her daughters: JoAnn (Bob) Millard of Madison, WI; Pat (Chuck) Michels of Minocqua, WI and her daughter-in-law Sue Shafer of Fond du Lac, WI. Grace is survived by seven grandchildren: Todd, Tricia (Charles), Matt, Jeff (Julie), Dr. Jennifer (Kurt), John Jr. (Julie), Chris (Michelle); 16 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. Grace is survived by sister-in-laws: Clarice Braatz, Jane Splitgaber, Joyce Pinch and Margaret Shafer.



Grace was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bernard, sons Steve and John, sister Marge, brothers Harold and John.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at UCC Church, 204 West Division Street, Rosendale.



FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at UCC Church, with Rev. Wesley Wassell officiating. Inurnment will take place at Rosendale Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rosendale UCC Church and Rosendale Historical Society. The family would like to thank the staff at Prairie Place for their wonderful care of Grace.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 12 to May 15, 2019