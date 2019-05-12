|
Grace Otto
Brandon - Grace Otto, 86, of Brandon, passed away May 9, 2019 at Anchor Communities in Brandon.
Grace was born November 12, 1932, the daughter of John E. and Sylvia Tadych Brown. Grace was a graduate of Brandon High School and received her teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Grace's teaching career started in a one room school house called Round Prairie located a couple miles outside of Brandon. Grace taught for 33 years at Alto, Fairwater, Rosendale-Brandon, and Port Washington School Districts. She spent most of her years at Brandon Elementary School. Hundreds of children were enriched by her touch. On August 24, 1957 she married Jim Otto at St. Brendan's Catholic Church. Grace was a very active member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Brandon and its Altar Society. She later became a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Every winter Grace would knit numerous pairs of mittens and donate them to children in need. Many cold little hands found comfort through her efforts. She volunteered at the food pantry for many years. After retirement, Grace and Jim enjoyed many years of traveling. They both enjoyed bus trips to the casinos where Grace would always try her luck at Keno. Grace was also an avid fan of the Laconia Spartan Girls' Basketball team. Grace has lived a full rich life. She was a little lady and loved to describe herself as "Five foot two, eyes of blue."
Grace is survived by her husband, Jim Otto of Brandon; a daughter, Roseann (Scott) Riedeman of rural Brandon; a son, Ted (Joyce) Otto of Brandon; six grandchildren: Eric (Angela) Riedeman, Melanie (Scott) Bruins, Caleb (Danica) Riedeman, Gwenn (Matt) Schave, Ally Otto, and Kiarra Otto; seven great-grandchildren: Simon, Sylvia, Quinn, Anthon, Grayden, Tenley and Jace; a sister, Sue (Sam) Allick of Florida; and nieces and nephews.
Grace was preceded in death by her brother, Norm Brown.
A memorial service for Grace Otto will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun with Fr. John Radetski officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4-7 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
The family wishes to thank Tracy and staff at Anchor Communities for the excellent care given to Grace.
The family requests memorials be directed to the Brandon Food Pantry.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 12, 2019