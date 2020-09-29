Grace S. Albright
Ripon - Grace Albright, age 91, of Ripon, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Maplecrest Manor.
Grace was born in the Town of Rush Lake, WI on October 20, 1928, the daughter of Frank and Dora (Lovejoy) Spirra. She graduated from Ripon High School in 1945. In 1954, Grace married Donald "Tom" Albright in Carlton, MN. Tom passed away on July 31, 1982. Grace worked at Speed Queen in Ripon for a total of 45 years, and enjoyed helping out at Ripon Medical Center as a volunteer. She was an incredible grandma, she cherished every moment with her family, and was an inspiration to many. Grace loved to watch the Packers and Brewers play, and kept busy with activities with her many friend groups. She was a devoted member of Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon, the VFW Auxiliary, Girl Scouts and United Way.
Grace is survived by her daughters, Rev. Meredyth Albright of Rhinelander, WI and Carrie Gott of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren, Casey Gott of Milwaukee, WI and Logan Gott of Gig Harbor, WA; as well as nieces; nephews; sisters-in-law; and many valued friendships that brought her joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dora Spirra; husband, Donald "Tom" Albright; brothers, Roy and Rae Spirra; and other relatives.
Visitation for Grace will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 12:30 until 2:00 pm at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ, 343 Scott St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Funeral service for Grace will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020 also at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon, with Rev. Dr. Kevin P. Mundell officiating. You may view a livestream of Grace's funeral at 2:00 pm at www.butzinmarchant.com
. If you are unable to view the livestream, the complete video will be posted after the funeral service has concluded. A private family interment will take place at Nepeuskun Cemetery. A memorial is being established in her name. Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Maplecrest Manor in Ripon and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care over the years.
