Grace Springborn
North Fond du Lac - Grace M Springborn 92 of North Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday November 24,2019 at St. Agnes Hospital.
She was born on January 24, 1927 in Fond du Lac the daughter of Samuel Gertrude Tates Hounsell. On October 19, 1946 she married her husband Willard "Bill" H Springborn. Bill preceded her in death on March 17, 2003. Grace worked at Case Implement prior to her marriage. Later she worked at Miles Kimball in Oshkosh. Grace was a charter member of the First Baptist Church, she served as a sunday school teacher, a member of Dorcas and Seekers Group. Grace enjoyed cooking, flowers, birds and her lake home.
She is survived by her four children: David Sue Springborn of North Fond du Lac, Danny Bonnie Springborn, Roseann James Craig, JoAnn Ronald Van Nocker all of Fond du Lac. Nine grandchildren: Laurie King Springborn, Dawn Springborn, Tracy Dan Roggentine, Mitchell Jaime Craig, Melissa Jason Now, Robert Springborn, Nicholas Jodi Van Nocker, Teresa Travis Cooper, Eric Renee Van Nocker. Twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, and a brother in law Duane Florence Springborn of Pickett.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, four brothers and great granddaughter.
Visitation: Friends may call on Wednesday November 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 721 East Scott St, Fond du Lac
Funeral: Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 27,2019 at 1:00 p.m. First Baptist Church with Rev: Larry Witt officiating. Burial will be at Rienzi Cemetery, Fond du Lac
Kurki Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019