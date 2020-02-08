|
Greg Allen Tress
Ripon - Greg Allen Tress, age 64, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at his home.
Greg was born March 14, 1955 in Wausau, WI, the son of Ronald and Marlene (Lemma) Tress. He graduated from high school in Junction City, KS and married Barbara Grahn on October 11, 1974. Greg served our country in the United States Army and worked for many years as a correctional officer for the state of Wisconsin.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Tress of Ripon; daughter, Stephanie "Steph" Tress (Ken Law); son, Timothy (Katy) Tress of Green Lake, WI; four grandchildren, Skyler and Spencer Vilwock and Timothy "TJ" and Tayla Tress; step-grandson, Tyson Schultz; five brothers, Ronald, Mike (Ruth), Kurt, Andy and Todd Tress, all of Wausau, WI; mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Grahn; brothers and sisters-in-law, Allen, Craig (Tammie), Dale (Kathy), Valerie (John) and Kevin. Greg was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Marlene Tress; brother, Neal Tress; and father-in-law, Reuben Grahn.
A visitation for Greg will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4 - 6:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
A funeral service celebrating Greg's life will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home. A Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors will follow. A memorial is being established in his name.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020