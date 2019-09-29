Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory D. Hansen


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory D. Hansen Obituary
Gregory D. Hansen

Fond du Lac - Gregory David Hansen, age 66, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at Crossroads Nursing Home. He was born on September 22, 1953, in Fond du Lac, the son of James and Marjorie (Rohlinger) Hansen. Greg graduated from Goodrich High School in 1973. He worked as a bartender at Joe's Fox Hut and also delivered for the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Greg was an avid sports fan.

Survivors include his mother, Marge Hansen; his daughter, Hannah Hansen; his brother, John (Kathy) Hansen; and aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Hansen on August 1, 2019.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 12:00 noon until 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now