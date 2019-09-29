|
Gregory D. Hansen
Fond du Lac - Gregory David Hansen, age 66, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at Crossroads Nursing Home. He was born on September 22, 1953, in Fond du Lac, the son of James and Marjorie (Rohlinger) Hansen. Greg graduated from Goodrich High School in 1973. He worked as a bartender at Joe's Fox Hut and also delivered for the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Greg was an avid sports fan.
Survivors include his mother, Marge Hansen; his daughter, Hannah Hansen; his brother, John (Kathy) Hansen; and aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Hansen on August 1, 2019.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 12:00 noon until 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Additional information and guestbook can be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 29, 2019