Guy Dale Brooks
Fond du Lac - Guy Dale Brooks passed away on Saturday January 18, 2020, at the age of 77. Guy was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi on February 26, 1942. He was interested in sports, played college football. Guy later enlisted in the Marines and served four years, including Vietnam. Devoted family man, who dedicated himself to his children, spouse and extended family.
Guy was a Blacksmith by trade. Recruited by the Boilermakers Local Lodge 6 to become a Union Representative. Guy was then Elected President of the Local. In 1990 Elected Business Manager/ Secretary Treasurer, also was Vice President of Pacific Coast Metal Trades of CA.
Guy also held a Trustee position of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers -Blacksmith National Pension Trust. Guy was very proud Union man, working tirelessly to make a better life for the little guy. Retired in 1997 to WI to be closer to family.
Preceeded in death; Father Fred Brooks; Mother Lottie Brooks; five Sisters - Ethel, Hazel, Mary, Bobbie and Shirley; four Brothers - Clyde, Robert, Herbert and Marvin; Stepson John Weekly
Survived by-His loving wife of 27 years Hanne Brooks of Ripon WI; Daughters - Tresa & Keeley Brooks of CA; Brothers - Harry (Elgie), Kelly (Barbara) of Milwaukee WI; Stepdaughters - Erin Redwood of CA; Tina Yorkey (Joseph) of CA; Tanya Hunter (James) of CO; Stepson - Scott Hunter (Jenifer) of WA; Along with many Relatives and Friends.
Private family services and burial will take place.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020