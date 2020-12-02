Harlan Edwin Schmuhl
Brandon - Harlan Edwin Schmuhl was born at the family farm in the Town of Metomen on October 15, 1929, youngest of four siblings. He passed away peacefully at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac on November 29, 2020, after dealing with heart failure and dementia.
He grew up doing chores and helping with farm work and gardening. He attended Sunday school at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater and was baptized and confirmed there. Harlan attended grade school in Fairwater thru the 9th grade. He rode his bicycle or stayed with grandparents in bad weather in Fairwater. He went to Ripon High School and graduated in 1947.
The Chicago Cubs were his favorite baseball team and his first trip out of state was to a game at Wriggly Field. He was a life-long fan. Go Cubs Go!
After graduation he worked at Speed Queen in Ripon and the canning factory in Markesan. He was needed at an uncle's farm in Green Lake County where he worked briefly.
From there he and his brothers, Arthur and Franklin worked the home farm and bought a farm in Green Lake County where later brother, Arthur and his wife, Marjorie lived. Frank and his wife, Violet lived on the home farm.
In October of 1953, he married Lois Daehn and after a couple years moved to the home farm of Lois in April of 1956. He sold out his interest in the farm with his brothers. They lived in the home, on the farm in Lois' family since 1867. Farming was raising crops, milking cows, raising sheep, steers, pigs and chickens.
In the 60's there was a house fire. Harlan braved the smoke and flames and rescued daughter, Judith. We were so blessed by God saving her with no injury. We were able to repair the home built by Lois' grandfather in 1902.
Later in the 80's and 90's, they traveled and were able to visit children in Whitewater, Chicago, St. Louis and Kansas City. They were able to travel to all the states and Canadian provinces plus England, Europe, Scandinavia, Puerto Rico and briefly Mexico.
In the past few years, Harlan's heart failure and dementia took its toll. He continued being happy and was a smiling person. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen (Bierman) Schmuhl and father, Oscar Schmuhl; sister, Lorraine Schmuhl; brothers, Arthur, wife, Marjorie, Franklin, wife, Violet and son-in-law, Val, husband of daughter, Cindy Budd.
Harlan is survived by his wife, Lois (Daehn) Schmuhl; son, Mark (former wife, Debbie Schmuhl); daughters, Cindy Budd Hinton, son-in-law, Terry Hinton, Judith Romans, son-in-law, Frank Romans; grandson, Nicholas Schmuhl, wife, Liz Vanderwerff; granddaughter, Melanie Schmuhl, husband, Tanner Hall; grandsons, Andrew Budd and Eric Budd and granddaughter, Audrey Romans.
There will be no service at this time. Burial will be held in the Fairwater Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Harlan was a loving, caring person and will be missed with that special smile. He is with his Lord and at peace.
Memorials may be directed to: Zion Lutheran Church, 100 Church St., Fairwater, WI 53931, Fairwater Historical Society, P.O. Box 150, Fairwater, WI 53931 or Alzheimer's Association
, 620 South 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53214.
