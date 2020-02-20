|
Harlow C. Reseburg II
Random Lake - Harlow C. Reseburg II, 75, of Random Lake, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Virginia Highlands in Germantown, with his family at his side.
Harlow was born on October 5, 1944, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Harlow and Mary (nee Ryan) Reseburg. On August 23, 1980, he was united in marriage to Judy Wesenberg at St. John Lutheran Church in New Fane. Harlow served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by the West Bend Company as an electrician and then went to work for the Wisconsin State AFL-CIO as a project coordinator for the dislocated worker program. He was a member of Waubeka VFW Flag Day Post, Vietnam Vets of America, American Legion, and Disabled American Vets. Harlow was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in New Fane.
Those Harlow leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Judy; four sons, Harlow "Chip" Reseburg III of Denver, Colorado, Matthew Reseburg of Random Lake, Mark (Danielle) Reseburg of Campbellsport, and their children, Kaydence and Kye, and Luke (Jennifer) Reseburg of Fond du Lac, with twin girls on the way; his siblings, Stefanie (Edwin) Gutermann, Donna Holderbaum, John (Melanie) Reseburg, Mike (Diane) Reseburg, Laurie (Rodney) Justman, and Gale (Michael) Logan; additional survivors include, Jeanne Reseburg, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Harlow was preceded in death by his nephews, Jamie and Jodie Reseburg, Parker Hoerig, and Jeff Hardt; his mother-in-law, Irene Hinn; and his father-in-law, Albert Wesenberg Jr.
Funeral services for Harlow will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, N683 County Road S, Kewaskum (in New Fane). Rev. Mark Eckert will officiate and burial will follow on Monday at 10:00 a.m.
Harlow's family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Building Fund is appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staff at Virginia Highlands for their attentive care provided to Harlow, nurses, Cathy and Laura and Dr. Steinert for their compassionate care, dignity, and respect.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Harlow's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020