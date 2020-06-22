Harold A. Brenner
Harold A. Brenner

of Mount Calvary - Harold A. Brenner, age 96, of Mount Calvary, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

He was born September 18, 1923, to John & Rosa (Steffes) Brenner. Harold attended Holy Cross Grade School and graduated from Goodrich High School in 1941.

On October 4, 1950, he married Bethilda Kolbe at St. Martin Catholic Church in the Town of Charlestown.

He farmed his entire life on the Brenner family homestead near Mount Calvary until retiring. He never really retired; he always made his daily trip to the homestead to lend a helping hand to his sons.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish-Holy Cross Church in Mount Calvary. Harold enjoyed watching sports and playing cards.

Survivors include his daughter, Rose (Stan) Klapperich; his sons, Joseph (Joan) Brenner, Herman (Debbie) Brenner, Norbert (Cathy) Brenner, and Peter (Cindy) Brenner; his grandchildren, Jennifer Gundlach, Ryan (Meagan) Klapperich, Jason (Holly) Brenner, Jamie Brenner (special friend, Amanda Floyd), Joseph (Leah) Brenner, Jacob (Kayla) Brenner, Pam (Charlie) Berres, Doug (Jamie) Brenner, Nick (Kayla) Brenner, Kayla (Ben) Sattler, Kelly Brenner (special friend, David Bosch), Steven Brenner, Maria (Tyler) Berenz, Tyler Brenner (special friend, Melissa Clark), Colin Brenner, and Hailey Brenner; 20 great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Jeanette Brenner, Janice Kolbe, and Dorothy Brenner. He is further survived by numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Berthilda on March 6, 2011; his siblings, Leo (Marie) Brenner, Regina (Herman) Wirtz, Walter Brenner, Rudolph Brenner, Albin Brenner, Minnie (John) Widmer, Vincie (Duke) Steffes, Ann Petrie, Bernard Brenner; his father-in-law & mother-in-law, John & Katherine Kolbe; his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marcella (Mike) Trimberger, Art (Grace) Kolbe, Roman (Rose) Kolbe, Ottilia (Alfred) Daun, Leonard (Jean) Kolbe, Andrew (Alice) Kolbe, and Mary Ann Kolbe.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Condolences can be mailed to Harold Brenner family c/o 471 Evergreen Road, Mount Calvary, WI 53057.

Harold's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at the Villa Loretto Nursing Home and St. Agnes Hospital for their care given to him.

The Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud is assisting the family (920) 999-2291 www.sippelfuneralhome.net.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sippel Funeral Home
1311 Thorp Street
St. Cloud, WI 53079
920-999-2291
