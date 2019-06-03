Harold "Gus" A. Hellman



of Saint Cloud - Harold "Gus" A. Hellman, age 85, of St. Cloud, passed away at his home with his loving family at his side on Friday, May 31, 2019, following a short, hard fought battle with cancer.



Harold was born October 26, 1933, to the late Emil & Marie (Mihm) Hellman. He attended Holy Cross Catholic Grade School in Mount Calvary. He then attended two years of high school at Mount Calvary High before graduating from Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac in 1951.



In February of 1954, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving in Korea until his discharge in December of 1955.



Harold met Mary Joan "Mary Jo" Diedrich in the summer of 1956, when he asked her to dance. On October 11, 1958, he and Mary Joan were married at St. Cloud Catholic Church. Harold and Mary Joan spent most of their 60 years of married life in St. Cloud.



Harold worked at Feldner Chevrolet in St. Cloud for over 50 years. In addition, he and Mary Joan ran "The Tavern" in St. Cloud from 1977-1996.



He was an active member for 54 years with the St. Cloud Fire Department, the St. Cloud American Legion Harvey Blonigen Post 478 for 45 years, where he also served as part of the Honor Guard, and the Knights of Columbus. He was an active member of the community, volunteering his time for many of the organizations in the St. Cloud area.



Harold was a member of St. Isidore Parish-St. Cloud Church where he enjoyed singing in the parish choir for many years.



Harold enjoyed golfing, gardening, fishing, bowling, and playing cards (especially when he was taking everyone's change). His greatest pleasure was just spending time with his family and many friends.



Survivors include his wife, Mary Joan; his six children, Karla (Randy) Robinette of Rosemount, MN, Kurt (Kay) Hellman of St. Cloud, Karen (Michael) Bartelt of Fond du Lac "St. Peter", Kristine (Scott) Mitchell of Fond du Lac "St. Peter", Kent (Shelly) Hellman of St. Cloud, and Kraig (Jeanne) Hellman of Fond du Lac "Dotyville"; 23 grandchildren; and seven great-granddaughters. He is further survived by three sisters, Arlyn Schneider of Fond du Lac, Ruth (Harvey) Kraus of Fond du Lac, and Janice (Tom) Mack of Fond du Lac; his sisters-in-law, Verna Bechard, Norma Ausloos, and Kate Barr; his brothers-in-law, Joe (Peggy) Diedrich and Mark Diedrich; many nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.



Preceding him in death were his parents, Emil & Marie Hellman; his father-in-law & mother-in-law, Alfred & Emma Diedrich; and other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.



A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at St. Isidore Parish-St. Cloud Church, 924 Main Street, St. Cloud, WI 53079. Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate and Rev. Larry Abler, OFM Cap will concelebrate. Burial will take place in the St. Cloud Catholic Cemetery. Military Rites conducted by the St. Cloud American Legion and the State Military Honors will follow after the Mass.



Visitation: Family and friends may visit with the family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 1311 Thorp Street, St. Cloud, on Tuesday, June 4th from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again at the funeral home Wednesday morning, June 5th from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM.



Due to the street construction taking place in St. Cloud, it is advisable to access the funeral home via Russmar Road from the North end of St. Cloud.



Harold's family would like to express their heart-felt appreciation to the St. Agnes Hospice Hope caregivers for the support they provided, allowing him to remain at home.



For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 3, 2019