Harold Ervin "Pete" Steinke, Jr.
Blue Grass - Harold Ervin "Pete" Steinke, Jr., 85, of Blue Grass, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Kahl Home in Davenport. A private family celebration will take place with a public service pending. His final place of rest will be in Davenport Memorial Park Garden Mausoleum with military honors. Memorials can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois (RMHCEIWI), Kahl Home, Senior Star, Handicapped Development Center (HDC) or a .
Pete was born May 4, 1935 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He was the son of Harold Sr. and Isabelle (Behnke) Steinke. He was a loyal patriot who served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Stationed in Germany, he made a life-long friend who kept in touch with him throughout the years. He was previously married to Nancy Lou Richter and Judith Mary McDonald, both from Fond du Lac, WI. He met Jane Fransen, from Monroe, WI, another "cheesehead" through a mutual long-time friend in Green Bay on the eve of a home Packer game. They went on to marry on September 1, 2001 in Long Grove, IA.
After his time in the military, Pete worked as a Display Advertising Manager for the "Fond du Lac Commonwealth Reporter" newspaper and worked for Mercury Outboard Company.
His McDonald's career started in the early 60's as the General Manager of the Military Road location in Fond du Lac, WI. Pete became a McDonald's Owner/Operator in the Quad Cities, starting in Bettendorf in 1971 and Macomb, IL about the same time. Later, he added more stores in the Quad City area and partnered with his brother in Muscatine and Walcott. His total time of service with McDonald's was over 50 years, with nearly 45 as an Owner/Operator.
Pete was an early pioneer of the McDonald's system and was well-known for helping to innovate things that are a part of the brand today. From marketing ideas to building designs and high standards of operation, many looked up to him for those innovative ideas. His entrepreneurial skills helped him grow his businesses with dedication, enthusiasm and good old hard work. His success propelled a philanthropic mind-set that allowed him to mentor many new owners as they embarked on building a franchise business and helped several of his own people get the opportunity of owning restaurants of their own. He received many awards as an owner including the prestigious Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award, presented to the top 1% of McDonald's franchisees from around the world. He was well-known for his generosity in giving back to the community. He sponsored a yearly golf tournament having raised over a million dollars for the RMHCEIW. He was a sponsor of the yearly Bix Jazz Festival and enjoyed attending their events. Also for many years, he provided food, clothing, and gifts for many families who were suffering financial hardships, and during the holidays, often anonymously.
He enjoyed fishing in Canada with his McFamily, family and especially with his brother, Leo, his best friend. He played golf and was an accomplished bowler having won the Wisconsin State Doubles Tournament. Pete played many sports growing up including baseball and he excelled as a pitcher in fast-pitch softball leagues. Pete was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved going to Lambeau Field to cheer on his beloved Packers. He was also a Chicago Cubs, Wisconsin and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He and his wife enjoyed the country life and spending winters in Scottsdale, Arizona with his McFamily and other snowbirds throughout the years. They enjoyed attending Chicago Cubs spring training games with their friends and treating others to the games' experience. Sundays were a very active spectator sports day for Pete and often he would be watching multiple sports with the remote never out of his reach. He loved watching the Kentucky Derby and other prominent horse races. He and his wife Jane traveled abroad, often with groups of friends. In his earlier years, he attended NASCAR races along with college and pro sporting events.
Pete owned The Arch S Golden Racing Stables in Blue Grass, IA and with his partner, Leo, shared in the harness racing business. They raced Illinois Standard-bred pacers and trotters. The stables produced multiple stakes winners and state champions including two horses that competed on the East Coast, Brandenburg and Fox Valley Memory. During their careers they were chosen as Horse of the Year in Illinois. Pete made lifetime friends throughout his harness racing career. Pete had a special love for Mollie Mae and was getting to know Oscar, both ShihTzu's. He developed a close relationship with the family cat, Ty. Often at night, he could be found watching tv surrounded by his loving pets.
Pete also enjoyed the many friendships he made while attending Blue Grass Fellowship Church and greatly appreciated the support offered to him by his church family.
Those left to honor his memories include his caring and compassionate wife, Jane, children: Tom, Eldridge, Laura (Dave) Bloemker, Round Rock, TX, Joe (Sandy) Steinke, Bettendorf, grandchildren: Sarah, Bob, Nick and Jacob Steinke and Danny Bloemker; great granddaughter, Emily Wolf, sister-in-law, Rosie Steinke, Muscatine, his second wife, Judy Steinke, Davenport and several nieces, nephews along with members of his McFamily. His parents, brother, Leo, daughter-in-law, Melissa Steinke and his first wife, Nancy preceded him in death.
Pete had many blessings in his life and will be greatly missed!
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 14 to May 15, 2020