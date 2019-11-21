|
|
Harold Kohlmann
Fond du Lac - Harold T. Kohlmann, 87, of Fond du Lac, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born in Fond du Lac on January 10, 1932, the son of the late Benno and Agnes Kohlmann (nee Schmitz). On August 14, 1963, he married Yvonne Seibel at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Dotyville. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin Madison, Harold worked for the Farmers Home Administration before buying a dairy farm in the Town of Empire. Once Harold retired from the farm, he was a caretaker at Rienzi Cemetery. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and a past member of the Holstein Association. He was also a member of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church. One of Harold's favorite past times was reading and spending time with his family.
Those left behind to cherish Harold's memory include his daughter, Sheri (Kurt) Albrecht, 5 grandchildren, Tyler (Mariah), Jordan, Joshua, Alexa, and Justin; great-grandchildren, Onyx, Arabelle, Shayleigh, and Elowyn Albrecht; one sister, Darlene Kelroy; and three brothers-in-law, Alfred Keller, Clarence Seibel and Walter (Margie) Seibel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne; sister, Elaine Keller; his brothers-in-law, John Kelroy and Edward Seibel; and his sister-in-law, Lorraine Seibel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 Co Rd B, Eden, WI 53019. The Rev. Jerry Repenshek will officiate. Harold's family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 2:00 pm until the beginning of Mass.
Private burial of cremated remains will take place at Forest Cemetery in the Town of Forest.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Shepherd of the Hills or St. Paul's Lutheran School in the Town of Forest.
Harold's family thanks Mariah Albrecht and Aurora St. Luke's for all their care and support.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019