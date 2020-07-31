Harold Lee Birschbach
Lamartine - Harold Lee Birschbach, 80, of Lamartine, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Harold was born on February 11, 1940 in Rosendale to Francis and Olivia (Michels) Birschbach. Harold graduated class of 1958 from Rosendale High School. Following graduation, Harold enrolled in the US Army from 1960 to 1963. On August 12, 1967 he married Linda Randall at St. John's the Baptist in Woodhull.
While family was first, Harold was proud to be a farmer. As a dairy farmer, he was active in helping his brothers, neighbors and friends with farming related activities. Harold was an active member of Our Risen Savior of Woodhull. He sold corn seed for PRIDE Seed Company. He was a board member of Agri-Land Co-op; where he believed in the Co-op philosophy for farmers. He was active in FFA, supporting youth in the agriculture industry, Rosendale Mutual Insurance Company, Knights of Columbus, Lamartine Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a 50-year member and many other community organizations.
Harold had a special gift of building lifelong relationships. Among those, good friends Terry and Karen Madigan, their Arizona friends for an annual springtime visit, the John Ford family, army friend Ed Meyer and wife Judy, plus many other kind friends, neighbors, relatives, and more. Harold's family appreciates the many relatives were part of Harold's life including the wife Linda's Randall family who helped in many ways over the years.
Harold is survived by two sons, Dean (Kim) Birschbach and Darin (Jennifer Yeo) Birschbach; three beautiful granddaughters, Whitney Birschbach, Lindsay (Max) Blitzke and Kelsey Birschbach; brothers, Donald (Janice) Birschbach, Stan (Edie) Birschbach, Lyle (Carol) Birschbach and sisters-in-law, Sharleen Birschbach, Catherine Birschbach and Janet Birschbach.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda on March 1, 2020; a son, Douglas Birschbach; parents, Francis and Olivia (Michels) Birschbach; stepmother Frances Landerman-Birschbach; brothers, Charles, Melvin, Frankie, Kenneth, and infant brother Joseph Birschbach; sisters-in-law, Margert, Karen and Rosemary Birschbach. Preceding are also stepsister Jane (Joe) Losh; stepbrothers, Jerome (Madeline) Landerman and Robert (Phyllis, Helen) Landerman.
Visitation: Harold's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday August 2, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 East Division Street in Fond du Lac. Due to current restrictions, there is no visitation prior to Mass on Monday.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Our Risen Savior Church in Woodhull. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Woodhull.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Douglas Lee Foundation, please note the Foundation is accessible via www.fdlareafoundation.com
. 384 N. Main Street - Suite 4 Fond du Lac, WI 54935 (920) 921-2215. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to St. Agnes Hospital, Agnesian Cancer Center and Agnesian Hospice.
