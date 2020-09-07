1/1
Harold Reiser
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Reiser

Mayville - Harold Reiser, age 89, of Mayville passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Crossroad Care Center in Mayville.

Harold was born the son of August and Elisabeth (Bischoff) Reiser on October 4, 1930 in LeRoy. He was united in marriage to Janet Gremminger on October 9, 1954. Harold had farmed in LeRoy and also worked at Mayville Engineering Company. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. In his spare time Harold loved playing cards, gardening, and attending festivals. He was a avid packer fan and enjoyed polka dancing. Harold also loved talking about his farming days.

Harold is survived by his sons- Steve (Judy) Reiser of Mayville and Gary Reiser of Mayville. His grandchildren- Justin Reiser, Karli (Andrew) Resch, and Heather (Jared) Hansen. His great grandchildren- Isabelle, Josie, Hunter, Kyler, and Connor. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Janet, his sister Ida Thurk-Axtman, and brothers Norbert and Leonard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, September 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. A visitation will take place from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the church in Mayville. Entombment will take place at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved