Harold "Hal" W. Dorst
Menomonee Falls - Harold "Hal" W. Dorst, 95, of Menomonee Falls, found eternal peace on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born in Wauwatosa in 1925, grew up in Mayville and later raised his family in Butler. He was a WWII Veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps in Guam.
Harold was a devoted and loving husband to Doreen Dorst for 65 years and a beloved father, grandfather & great-grandfather. Harold worked as a Time Study Engineer at Square D Company in Milwaukee for 30 years. In retirement, the couple were snowbirds, escaping the cold for the warmer weather in Winter Haven, Florida.
In his younger years he was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling, and attending his grandchildren's many sporting events. He was a dedicated family man and always looked forward to holidays and reunions with extended family.
Harold is preceded in death by his devoted wife Doreen, his loving children Steve and Julie, parents James and Emma (nee Wolff) Dorst, sister Genevieve Guenther, brothers James Dorst & Norman Dorst. Harold is survived by his sister Marion Reuter, daughter-in-law Betty Dorst, his grandchildren Jacqueline (Jerome), Daniel (Lillian), Nicholas (Kelsey), and great-grandson Silas. Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service was held at UNITY Lutheran church in Brookfield. Burial took place at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville, WI.
Memorials in Harold's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.