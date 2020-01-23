|
Harriet Mae Degener
Markesan, WI - Harriet Mae Degener, age 86, of Markesan, WI, passed away to eternal peace on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at ThedaCare-AMC in Appleton, WI.
Harriet was born on November 28, 1933, the daughter of Harry and Mary (Veenendaal) Daane of Fairwater, WI. She graduated from Brandon High School and went on to work briefly at Ripon Memorial Hospital. Harriet married Douglas Degener on April 28, 1957 at Alto Reformed Church in Alto, WI. Harriet and Douglas were true partners as they farmed alongside each other every day until retirement. Her greatest joy was her family. Her family will dearly miss her famous holiday cookies. She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church in Kingston, WI.
Survivors include one daughter, Dawn (Larry) Baird of Ripon, WI; two grandchildren, Ashley (Jay) Roberts of Pickett, WI and Heather (Michael) Mueller of Ripon, WI; five great-grandchildren: Peighton, Lakottah and Kaisen Roberts; Reid and Beau Mueller; one brother, Harvey (Elaine) Daane of Waupun, WI and two sisters-in-law, Lois Degener of Mequon, WI and Betty Daane-Clark of Winter Haven, FL; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Degener in 2013; her parents, Harry and Mary Daane; one brother, Earl Daane of Winter Haven, FL; one sister, Linda Daane; three brothers-in-law, Durward Degener and Charles Degener of Markesan, WI and Curtis Degener of Mequon, WI; and one sister-in-law, Doris Degener of Markesan, WI.
Visitation for Harriet will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
Funeral service for Harriet will be held on February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon, with Louis Bock officiating. Interment will take place at Phelps Cemetery on Highway H, one mile west of Highway O, Town of Green Lake, WI. Memorials in her name may be directed to Kingston United Methodist Church, 206 E. Pearl St., Kingston, WI 53939.
A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Ross Hazelwood and his staff of ThedaCare-Markesan and Dr. Douglas Mielke and his colleagues of The Heart and Vascular Institute of Appleton for their years of diligent care. An additional thank you to Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home for compassionately assisting the family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020