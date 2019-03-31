Harriet Schultz



Fond du Lac - Harriet L. Schultz, 92, passed away on March 22, 2019 at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac. She was born on June 5, 1926 in Fond du Lac to Frank and Anna Blitzke. She was united in marriage to Warren Schultz August 28, 1948. Warren preceded her in death on January 22, 2009.



In Harriet's younger years, her daughters remember the smell of bread baking and cookies in the oven. Harriet enjoyed nature, whether sitting on her patio or camping. She also enjoyed reading, car rides, chocolate, A&W ice cream and Bloody Marys.



Harriet loved her home and loved being home. She liked family visits and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Harriet's five daughters had a special tradition with her that they will always remember. For the past 18 years, once a month on Saturday, Susan, Nancy, Debby, Patty and Lisa would get together with their mother for a mother-daughter luncheon. Harriet was a good listener and very wise. The time with their mother was priceless and the girls will always treasure it.



Harriet's family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Gabriel Litman. He cared for Harriet over many years, always taking time with her, answering questions and working with Harriet's daughters. They will be forever grateful for his compassion and care.



Harriet is survived by five daughters Susan (Dale) Spannbauer-Groskinsky, Nancy (Steve) Wondra, Deborah (Rick) Gruenwald, Patricia Rady and Lisa (Barry Medved) Huberty; 16 grandchildren Jamie(Emily) Spannbauer, Jason (Jill Johnson) Spannbauer, Tara (Shane) Ilgen, Ronnie Wondra, Tonya (Bobby) Zook, Timmy (Sara) Wondra, Tess (Mark) Clinton, Ginger (Scott) Diedrich, Heather (Nick Bloch) Gruenwald-Gesell, Shawn Rady, Ryan Rady, Shane Rady, Cassandra Rady, Cheyanne (Qwinn Foss)Rady, Alesha (Anthony) Papenfuss, Carissa (Ryan Dittberner) Huberty; 19 great grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren.



Preceding her in death are her husband, Warren, two sons Jim and Scott, one son-in-law Eugene Rady, one granddaughter-in-law Ashley Wondra, two brothers and sisters-in-law Frank (Violet) Blitzke and Kenneth (Mary Katherine) Blitzke.



There will be private family services, as Harriet requested. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary