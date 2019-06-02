Harry C. "Pete" Peters



Fond du Lac - Harry C. "Pete" Peters, 90, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Fond du Lac on Wednesday, August 1, 1928 to Harry and Esther (Pade) Peters. On Friday, October 14, 1949, Pete married Marilyn "Mary" Krug at Immanuel Trinity Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac.



Pete worked for Mercury Marine. Beginning as a tool & die machinist, he eventually became a manufacturing engineer before his retirement in 1989 at the age of 62. Pete was a past member of the Church of Peace church council, served in the 32nd Red Arrow Division and enjoyed camping. Pete and Mary spent seventeen winters in Clearmont, Fla.



Survivors include his wife, Mary; a son, David (Pamela) Peters; three grandchildren, Tammy Peters, Heather Karow (special friend Scott) and Jason (Jenn) Peters; three great-grandchildren, Aleah, Annabella and Finnley; a sister, Diane Tenley; a brother-in-law, Jim (Jeanne) Zahn; and two sisters-in-law, Sandra (Dave) Brenner and Janice Laning. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Terry and Mark; a great-granddaughter, Evelyn Peters, a sister, Harriet; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Zahn.



A private memorial will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation and to the Benders, both of whom showed compassion and care to Pete.



