Oshkosh - Harvey E. Raugh, age 77 of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on August 24, 1942 to the late Ernest and Ethel (Day) Raugh in Oshkosh. Harvey married the love of his life, Carol Braatz, on September 8, 1962 at Zion Lutheran Church. Their marriage was blessed with two children.
Harvey retired from Mercury Marine after 30 years of service to the company. He also worked various construction jobs throughout life. Harvey loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with them. They enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, casino trips, traveling, and bowling as a family. During Harvey's years of retirement, he and Carol were inseparable; where one was, the other could always be found.
Harvey is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol Raugh, his daughter, Leah Raugh, his son, Shane (Peg) Raugh and their son, Kody. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harvey was preceded in death by his brothers, Ernest Jr., Harold and Everet, and his sisters, Helen, Joyce and Sharon.
A visitation for Harvey will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM.
The Raugh family would like to extend a warm thank you to Mary from Aurora Hospice for the kind and compassionate care provided to Harvey and his family.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020