1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
King - Harvey John Ernest, age 83 of King, formerly of Amherst Jct., WI passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at WI Veterans Home in King. Harvey was born on September 10, 1935, the son of the late John and Rachel (Geisick) Ernest in Brandon, WI. Harvey joined the U.S. Army on July 24, 1959 and was honorable discharged in 1964. He then worked for the Sooline Railroad. Harvey loved nature, hunting, fishing and picnics.

Harvey is preceded in death by his son; James W. Ernest, parents; Rachel and Ralph Grainger, father; John Ernest, mother-in-law and father-in-law; Ester and Ralph Forberg, and his brother-in-law; Jim Kottke. Harvey is survived by his children; Cynthia Ernest-Jiricka, Pam Duhn, John Ernest, grandchildren; Lacie Jiricka, Allison Ernest, great-grandchildren; Cole Edwin Schwock, Willow Schwock, sister; Elsie Kottke, brother; Bob (Cele) Ernest, sister-in-law and brother-in-law; Joan & Don Kielman, forever friends; Betty Ernest and Rich Wetzel, also many other relatives and friends.

Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 3, 2019
