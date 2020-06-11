Harvey Flier
Harvey Flier

Waupun - Harvey Flier, 92, of Waupun, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Anchor Communities II in Brandon.

Harvey was born September 9, 1927 in the town of Waupun, the son of Henry and Hazel Looman Flier. On August 27, 1947 he married Clara Mae Mulder. Harvey and Clara Mae farmed for many years and moved to Waupun in 1984. Harvey was a charter member of Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun where he served as deacon. He and Clara Mae had many relatives, close friends, and traveled. Harvey enjoyed his life as a farmer.

Harvey is survived by a daughter, Betty (Larry) Rens of Brandon; a son, Richard (Brenda) Flier of Waupun; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Flier of Waupun; grandchildren: Brad (Monica) Flier, Corey (Pam) Flier, Chad (Chris) Flier, Brent (Lisa) Flier, Karl (Cathy) Rens, Jennifer (Dave) Bryant, Angela (Nathan) Wiese, Joshua (Krystle) Flier, and Michael (Katie) Flier; great-grandchildren: Brant (Bridgette) Flier, Morgan Flier, Meghan Flier, Ryan Flier, Sydney Flier, Jaycy Flier, Logan Flier, Casey Flier, Charlie Flier, Jacob (fiance´e, Lexus) and Haley Rens, Fiona and Scarlett Bryant, Brody, Drew, and Mika Wiese, and Kaylynn, Zoe, Lily, Blayne, and Ruby Flier.

Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Mae in 2011; a son, Bob Flier in 2015; a great-granddaughter, Lauren Flier; brother, Edward (Millie) Flier, sister, Janet (Harold) Kok, brother, Corneil (Ann) Flier; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Family funeral services for Harvey Flier will be held at Trinity Reformed Church in Waupun with Rev. Brent Matzen officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
