Harvey P. Steffes
Fond du Lac - Harvey P. Steffes, 82, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Harbor Haven Health and Rehab.
He was born on June 21, 1937 to Flora Kohlmann Steffes.
Harvey married Virginia Davies on October 24, 1959 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Fond du Lac. He was a member of Holy Family Parish.
Harvey graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy High School Class of 1955. He enlisted in the US Army in 1955 and served through 1957.
Harvey worked for NCR in Fond du Lac for many years, then worked for and retiring from Brandt Coin.
Harvey played and coached softball for many different Fond du Lac teams, including the Wilbur Pfeiffer team. He also enjoyed playing volleyball. He was involved in the Blue Line Hockey Club and coached many youth teams including coaching the Fond du Lac Bears Men's Hockey Team. In Harvey's later years, golf was his passion. Harvey greatly enjoyed all the friends he had made through hockey, softball, and golf.
Survivors include three children, Todd (Linda) Steffes, Ty (Ann) Steffes and Stacy (Scott) Luther; eight grandchildren, Derek Steffes, Shawn Steffes, Cory (Taylor Anderson) Steffes, Liza (Chris) Kapisak, Joe (Angie) Steffes, Pat (Lea) Steffes, Dallas (Erin) Luther and Jake (Emily) Luther; seven great grandchildren, Avery, Quentin, Zoe, Charlotte, Hank, Olivia and Sophia; one daughter-in-law, Amy (Mike) Koenig. Harvey is further survived by seven, sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Ginny"; two sons, Joel and Jeff; his mother, Flora; nine brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law.
Due to current circumstances, there will be a private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, burial will take place at Rienzi Cemetery.
Memorials in Harvey's name may be directed to the family and donations will be used to honor his memory.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020