Hazel J. Hodorff
1938 - 2020
Hazel J. Hodorff

Fond du Lac - Hazel June Hodorff, 82, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday July 27, 2020, at home with her family at her side. She was born June 21, 1938, in Columbus, WI, to the late August and Ethel (Kaschub) Barfknecht. On July 11, 1959, Hazel married Hubert Hodorff at Division St. Methodist Church in Fond du Lac. Hazel was an accomplished L.P.N. who compassionately served her community and residents for 35 years until her retirement. She enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, playing dominoes and she was an accomplished traveler as she always looked forward to a road trip. Hazel was an active and outspoken member of Salem United Methodist Church in Eldorado, WI, and was involved with the mission groups there.

Hazel will be sadly missed by her children Tracy Grover and Troy Hodorff and his special friend Tammy Ziegler Dassow along with her family; grandchildren, Ryan (Jodi) Thorpe, Danielle (Matt) Brehmer, and Josh Hodorff; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Gracyn, Micah, Kaeden and two more great-grandchildren on the way; siblings, Edna Wigger, Harold Barfknecht, Janet (Eugene) Willis, John (Joyce) Barfknecht, Elaine Rubringer and Louise (Jim) Keifenheim; sister-in-law, Ruth Burmeister. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Hazel was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Hubert Hodorff, brothers, Allen Barfknecht, Donald (Marriane) Barfknecht and sister, Maysel Springer; brothers and sisters-in-law, William Wigger, Zoeneida Barfknecht and David Rubringer.

Visitation for Hazel will be held at Eldorado Salem United Methodist Church, W7910 Church Rd., on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, August 1, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Karyn Michels officiating. Entombment will be at Ledgeview Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

The family extends their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Generations Hospice for their care and compassion. They also thank all of those who visited and comforted Hazel on her journey to heaven.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Eldorado Salem United Methodist Church
AUG
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Eldorado Salem United Methodist Church
AUG
1
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Eldorado Salem United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
