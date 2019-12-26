|
Hazel L. Lavrenz
Fond du Lac - Hazel Lucille Lavrenz passed away on December 21, 2019, at her residence in Lincoln House, Fond du Lac, WI. Hazel was born August 1, 1926 to William and Minnie (Buelow) Craw in the town of Aurora, Waushara County, Wisconsin. She graduated high school in Berlin, WI. On November 9, 1946 she married Edward Henry Lavrenz in Fond du Lac, where they resided for the rest of their lives. Hazel loved going to auctions and rummage sales where she collected "her treasures". She had been a member of Church of Peace for many years.
Hazel was preceded in death by her father "Billy", mother Minnie, loving husband "Eddie", brother, Wilbur "Bud" Craw and sister, LaRayne Wiese. She is survived by her brother, Gordon Craw, her daughter, Joanne Draheim, son, Mark, grandchildren, Michele Braun and Kevin Draheim and three great grandchildren.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019