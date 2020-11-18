1/1
Helen A. Giebel
Helen A. Giebel

Fond du Lac - Helen Ann Giebel, 81, passed away on November 13, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope. She was born in Eldorado on October 10, 1939 to Alfred and Mildred (Engelhart) Giebel.

Helen graduated from Rosendale High School. She resided in Rockford, IL for over 30 years before returning to the Fond du Lac area. Before Helen's retirement, she was employed as a home health care nursing assistant.

Helen was a member of Our Risen Savior Catholic Church in Woodhull. Helen enjoyed playing cards, bowling, reading and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a fan of the Brewers and Packers.

Helen is survived by siblings Norbert Giebel, Ambrose (Ruth Ann) Giebel, Eugene Giebel, Bernard (Vicki) Giebel, and Ruth Piehl, all of Eldorado, John (Joyce) Giebel and Anna Giebel, all of Fond du Lac, and Ida (Terry) Campbell of Warrens, and 29 nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Rosetta Erickson Koehler, brother Jerome Giebel, brothers-in-law Terry Piehl, Larry Erickson, Orville Koehler and sister-in-law Sally Anne Giebel.

Due to the current pandemic, the family will plan a memorial Mass in the Spring. Interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Woodhull, WI.

In lieu of flowers, Helen's family would appreciate memorials in Helen's name be given to Agnesian Hospice or Our Risen Savior Catholic Church - Woodhull. The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers of Agnesian Hospice for the excellent care given.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
