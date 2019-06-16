Helen G. Farvour Bryant



Fond du Lac - Helen G. Farvour Bryant, 86, of Fond du Lac, died on Thursday, June 13, 2019, with her family by her side at Hospice Home of Hope.



She was born on September 10, 1932, in Fond du Lac, the daughter Ervin and Hilda Reitz Knutson. She graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School, Class of 1950. She married Walter Farvour on July 22, 1950, at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on March 26, 1986. She was an office worker in the City Government Building in Fond du Lac, and later worked at J.C. Penney in the Children's Department. She was a lifetime member of Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, painting, ceramics, and genealogy. She was a member of the WI Genealogy Society. She liked her trips to the office "Oneida Casino".



She is survived by her children: Linda (Glenn) Leith of Oshkosh, John (Cynthia) Farvour of Fond du Lac, Sandra (Richard) Schroeder of Fond du Lac, and Michael (Rachelle) Farvour of San Antonio, TX; six grandchildren: Tracy (David) Rees, Tammy (Jeffrey) Meiselwitz, Ashley Farvour, Christopher Farvour, Nicole Schroeder and Rachel Schroeder; four great grandchildren: Hannah, Hailey, Keegan and Cole; two sisters: Donna Hess of Fond du Lac and Dorothy Schroeder of Oshkosh and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, two brother in-laws: David Schroeder and Alex Hess and her daughter Cynthia.



VISITATION: Friends may call on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church, 20 Wisconsin American Drive, Fond du Lac.



FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Tom Meyer officiating. At Helen's request, her body has been donated to U.W. Madison Dept. of Anatomy.



In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Immanuel-Trinity Lutheran Church.



Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420 Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary