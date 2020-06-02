Helen Griffin Heinrich
Mayville - Helen Griffin Heinrich, age 92, of Mayville passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Marvin's Manor in Waupun. She was born on July 30, 1927, to Roy E. Griffin and Louise (Schenck) Griffin in Windsor, Illinois. She married William C. (Bill) Heinrich on October 15, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois. They relocated to Bill's home town of Mayville, Wisconsin and embraced life in the community during their 39 years of marriage.
Helen was a registered nurse for over 50 years who served her community in many capacities, including as a member of the Mayville School Board, Mayville Library Board and Mid-Wisconsin Library Board Trustee, along with many years of service as the Mayville City Health Officer. Outside of her time with family, the greatest joys in Helen's life were playing cards (bridge) with her friends for many years, reading, and listening to loons during vacations to northern Wisconsin.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Heinrich; her brothers Everett (Jack) Griffin, Raymond Griffin and Donald Griffin, and sisters Beverly Radloff and Jean Lowry. She is survived by her daughter Christyne Heinrich and her son Kurt (Carolyn) Heinrich, and seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who adored her.
A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery with Pastor Sara Gillespie officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Mayville or the American Cancer Society. A public memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Special thanks to the staff of Marvin's Manor in Waupun and Hospice Hope of Fond du lac for all of the care and support shown to Helen and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.