Services Zacherl Funeral Home, inc. 875 East Division Street Fond du Lac , WI 54935 (920) 922-6860 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:45 PM Zacherl Funeral Home, inc. 875 East Division Street Fond du Lac , WI 54935 Funeral service 5:00 PM Zacherl Funeral Home, inc. 875 East Division Street Fond du Lac , WI 54935

Fond du Lac - Helen June Bakos, 82, passed away peacefully at Hospice Home of Hope on April 29, 2019. She was born June 29, 1936 in Los Angeles, CA to Andrew and Leslie Merry. Helen attended high school at El Monte High School in El Monte, CA.



Helen met John Bakos while they were attending the car races. They were married on February 28, 1959 in Sarasota, FL. They divorced in 1989 but remained lifelong friends. John preceded her in death December 28, 2018.



After high school, she worked for AT&T as one of the first 9-1-1 operators on a pilot program in L.A. After being married, they relocated to Lake X located in Kissimmee, FL for John's racing career. In 1966 they once again relocated to Fond du Lac, where John continued working for Carl Kiekhaefer.



For several years, Helen worked in hospitality. She was a waitress at the Left Guard Restaurant in Fond du Lac where she met many Green Bay Packers. That's where her true love of the Green Bay Packers began.



Helen also worked at the Holiday Inn for several years and especially enjoyed working for Jean Winkler and Dennis Stahmann. Some of her fondest memories were working during the EAA, which gave her opportunities to connect with many aviation enthusiasts, such as herself.



Helen's hobbies included gardening, bowling, boating, flying, snowmobiling, photography, sewing, crocheting and knitting. She was a tech saavy grandma. She loved making oodles of Christmas cookies for the family as well as enjoying her daily 4 PM Bloody Mary on her patio. Those who knew Helen, knew she made a secret dip and razzed anyone who tried to guess the recipe.



In her spare time, Helen spent numerous hours at ice rinks watching her grandsons play hockey and her granddaughters figure skate and swim. She also enjoyed watching them play soccer and t-ball. Helen was the biggest fan of Verona Grove, her grandson's band.



Helen knitted Siberian Husky hats at the annual Siberian Husky races held at Rolling Meadows Golf Course. Eight years ago, Helen had a wild idea to get a puppy. Her family thought she would get a small dog, but Helen came home with a Siberian Husky she named "Izzie." Izzie became Helen's baby…her pride and joy. Helen cooked for Izzie and spoiled her. Three weeks ago, Helen decided to rehome Izzie, knowing she was too ill to care for her.



Helen was social and liked to have fun. Many referred to her as a "hoot." When you were with her, you knew you were going to have a great time. Above all, Helen supported her children and grandchildren in everything they did.



She is survived by two daughters Robin Anders, Fond du Lac and Ronda Bakos (Micheal Leonhard), West Bend; grandchildren Kelly (Jim) Krause, Tony (Heather) Anders, Ashley (Jason) Thomas, Ian Devenport, Paige Devenport and Maxx Devenport; great grandchildren Adelyn, Paisley, Layne, Lennon and William.



Helen is further survived by her sister Shirley Morrill, several nieces and nephews and many friends.



Helen was preceded in death by her son-in-law Mark Anders, her brother Richard Merry, her parents and her dear friend, John Bakos.



VISITATION: Helen's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation on Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, from 3:00 to 4:45 PM.



SERVICE: A funeral service will be held after visitation at 5:00 PM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that donations be made to Agnesian Hospice Hope and Can't Depend on Snow. Please make checks payable to: Can't Depend on Snow. Please write in memo: ; mail to Can't Depend on Snow, c/o Mike Schwandt, 91 15th Street, Fond du Lac, WI 54935.



The family thanks Dr. Michael Jones, Dr. Michael Vandercoy and the wonderful staff at the Cancer Center and everyone at the Hospice Home of Hope for their wonderful care.



Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 1, 2019