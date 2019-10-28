Services
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen M. Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen M. Hoffman Obituary
Helen M. Hoffman

Fond du Lac - Helen M. Hoffman, age 88, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on May 5, 1931, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of John and Agatha (Belitzki) Kruck. On September 20, 1958, she married Erhardt "Bud" Hoffman Jr. He preceded her in death on January 30, 1993. Helen was a CNA for thirty years. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan especially a died hard Ryan Braun fan.

Survivors include two daughters, Lori (Keith) Taggart of Waupaca, and Mary Krug of Stockbridge, WI; her grandchildren, Randi (Jon) Emig and her children, Cody and Kailee, Katie (Dan) Kusilek, April (Tim) Miller, Jade Mae (Tad) Krug, Ryan Lowney; two step-grandchildren, Kayla (Matt) Taggart and Josh (Em) Taggart and their daughter Aubree; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud; three brothers, Nick, Jay, Alex; five sisters, Mary, Liz, Annie, Esther, and Olga; brother-in-law, John Hoffman; sister-in-law, Anah Hoffman.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow the service at Ledgeview Memorial Park.

When you see a cardinal, look up and think of me. I will be looking over you.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Download Now