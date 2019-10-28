|
|
Helen M. Hoffman
Fond du Lac - Helen M. Hoffman, age 88, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on May 5, 1931, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of John and Agatha (Belitzki) Kruck. On September 20, 1958, she married Erhardt "Bud" Hoffman Jr. He preceded her in death on January 30, 1993. Helen was a CNA for thirty years. She was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan especially a died hard Ryan Braun fan.
Survivors include two daughters, Lori (Keith) Taggart of Waupaca, and Mary Krug of Stockbridge, WI; her grandchildren, Randi (Jon) Emig and her children, Cody and Kailee, Katie (Dan) Kusilek, April (Tim) Miller, Jade Mae (Tad) Krug, Ryan Lowney; two step-grandchildren, Kayla (Matt) Taggart and Josh (Em) Taggart and their daughter Aubree; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud; three brothers, Nick, Jay, Alex; five sisters, Mary, Liz, Annie, Esther, and Olga; brother-in-law, John Hoffman; sister-in-law, Anah Hoffman.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow the service at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
When you see a cardinal, look up and think of me. I will be looking over you.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019