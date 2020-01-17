|
Helen Makaris
Fond du Lac - Helen Despina "Deddie" Kocos Makaris passed away on January 16, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. Despina was born to Stephen and Katherine Kocos on May 29, 1923 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. When her sister Mary was born, 14 months later and started to talk, Mary couldn't pronounce Despina, the Greek name for Helen, so for the remainder of her life, Despina was known as "Deddie".
On November 15, 1942 she married Alexander Makaris at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Shortly after their wedding, Alex, was deployed to the European Theater in World War II, and Deddie did not see or hear from him for the next three years. After his return, they made their home in Elmwood Park, IL where Alex worked for the Soo Line Railroad, and Deddie was a homemaker and took care of Alex's mother. After retirement, the couple moved back to Fond du Lac for the rest of what would be their 71 years together. Deddie and Alex were fiercely proud of their Greek heritage and remained life-long and active members of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. For many years Deddie and Alex could be seen working at the Annual Greek Picnic, where they made delicious and very popular Loukoumades (Honey Puffs).
After Alex's death in 2013, Deddie was grateful for the company of her devoted sister, Mary Kocos Hoehn, who had moved to Fond du Lac after the death of her husband. In 2016 Deddie and Mary each sold their homes and moved into apartments at Lakeview Place, where they made new friendships and shared meals together every day. Sadly, Mary passed away on January 12, 2020. It was just 15 hours later that Deddie succumbed to a major stroke that would take her life within 4 days after her sister's death.
Deddie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alex; brothers, James (Jean), John (Jean), Nicholas (Treva), Gus (Pat); and her beloved sister, Mary (Jack) Hoehn.
She is survived and will be sadly missed by her "Care Team", Stan and Marty Kocos, Steve (Cynthia) Kocos, Maureen (Mark) Kraus, and cousin, Alice Russert. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews from Wisconsin, Illinois, and California; and by her brothers-in-law, Marlin (Pauline) Makaris and Lester (Carrie) Makaris; and by her amazing friends and caregivers at Lakeview Place.
The visitation will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. A Trisagion Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Entombment will follow in All Faiths Garden Mausoleum in Rienzi Cemetery.
The Family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Michael Sergi and his Aurora staff, and to the staff at Agnesian Healthcare for their devotion and care of Deddie over the years.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020