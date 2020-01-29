|
Helen Patricia Schulz
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Helen Patricia Schulz share that she passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Bullhead City, Arizona. She was 89 years old.
Helen Patricia Fitzpatrick was born on March 14, 1930 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Helen married LeRoy Schulz on September 5, 1953. They settled in their hometown of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin following two years in Virginia where LeRoy served in the Army. In 1957, they welcomed a daughter, Lee Ann. Helen was a doting mother. Helen and her family liked to travel, taking many road trips throughout the country. Helen was very proud of her Irish descent, often listening to her favorite Irish musicians The Clancy Brothers, and she enjoyed two extended trips to Ireland with her husband, sister, and brother-in-law.
One of Helen's proudest achievements was earning her private pilot's license in 1979. She carried the license in her wallet until the day she passed away. She was always learning, taking educational courses throughout her life and reading voraciously. Her family always said she should have tried out for Jeopardy, so deep was her wealth of knowledge. She delighted in her grandchildren who often came from Oregon to visit during summer vacations. Helen had a wonderful sense of humor and her laugh and witty charm would bring a smile to anyone's face. Helen was a devout Catholic and member of St. Joseph's Church in Fond du Lac.
Helen was preceded in death by her devoted husband LeRoy, sister Kathy Rittel, and brothers Jim and Michael Fitzpatrick. She leaves behind her daughter Lee Ann Robison (Jim); grandchildren Heather Lore (Jeremy), Scott Olson (Zuzana), and Holly Dodgson (Alex); and great-grandchildren Nathan Lore (7), Sean Lore (5), Lucca Olson (3), and Bryson Dodgson (1). Helen also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Helen and LeRoy were inseparable, each serving as the other's balance in love and life. LeRoy's passing in 2014 was devastating for Helen. Her family now rejoices that she and LeRoy are reunited in Heaven.
Helen will be interred next to LeRoy at Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020