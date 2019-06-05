|
|
Henry C. Bruins
Waupun - Henry C. Bruins, 86, of Waupun, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac.
Henry was born February 24, 1933 near Alto in Fond du Lac County, the son of Clarence and Angeline Kemink Bruins. Henry went to Brandon High School and graduated in 1950. On August 24, 1951 he married Joan Kuik in Waupun. Following their marriage they resided in the Brandon area where Henry farmed for a short period of time and and then worked for Joan's Photo in Brandon for seven years. While residing in the Brandon area he was a member of Bethel Reformed Church where he served as deacon and elder. In 1967 Henry moved to Lexington, KY where he and Joan would reside for the next 37 years. During this time Henry was employed by Speed Queen for 13 years. He was a field service representative and later became a sales representative in the eastern portion of Kentucky. In 1974 he became a sales representative in the furniture industry, covering the states of Kentucky and West Virginia. In 2004 Henry moved back to Waupun. On February 14, 2004 he married Betty Bouwkamp in Waupun where they have resided all their married lives. During this time Henry kept busy doing various part-time jobs. During Henry's employment with Speed Queen and also as a furniture sales representative he received many outstanding awards in both industries for his excellence in sales. While residing in Kentucky, he was a very active member of First Assembly of God in Lexington, KY. In the private sector of Henry's life he was very actively involved with The Gideons International and served as president of the Waupun Camp, president of the Lexington Camp, and Treasurer of Gideons for the State of Wisconsin. He was president of the Lexington Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship International where he was also a field representative for the State of Kentucky.
Henry is survived by his wife, Betty L. Bruins of Waupun; a daughter, Linda (Jim) Self of Lexington, KY; two sons: Mark (Karen) Bruins of Lexington, KY and Nathan (Mary) Bruins of Hebron, KY; nine grandchildren: Melissa Sizemore, Eric Self, John Mark Bruins, Kelly Herriford, Andrea Dennis, Russell Bruins, Nicholas Bruins, Scott Bruins, and Richard Bruins; 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dr. Elton (Elaine) Bruins of Holland Michigan; step-children: Mary (Tony) Martinez of Waupun, Rebecca (Kevin) Day of Waupun, David (Darlene) Bouwkamp of Waupun, Calvin (Nancy) Bouwkamp of Markesan, Timothy (JoEllen) Bouwkamp of Colorado Springs, CO, and Philip (Julie) Bouwkamp of Tryon, NC; and 23 step-grandchildren.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Joan in 2001; two sisters: Joyce Vande Zande and Cynthia Redeker; a brother, Glenn Bruins; and a great-grandson, Jaxon Dennis.
Funeral services for Henry Bruins will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Crossroads Fellowship in Waupun with Rev. Jeff Casper officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family at the church from 4 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 5, 2019