Henry H. "Bud" Freed, Jr.
Fond du Lac - Henry H. "Bud" Freed, Jr., 100, of Mt. Calvary, left this world peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020 while a resident at Woodlands Senior Park in Fond du Lac. He was born in Milwaukee on January 1, 1920 to Dr. Henry and Mary (Lembezeder) Freed, Sr. Bud enlisted in the Navy on August 15, 1942. He was trained as an aviation machinist mate as well as an enlisted naval aviation pilot. Bud was stationed on the West Coast and throughout the South West Pacific Theatre including Hawaii, Guadalcanal, and the New Hebrides Islands.
Most of Bud's life was spent in Calvary Station, near Mt. Calvary. Bud married Elaine Marsh on November 15, 1941. They raised their six children in the same house Bud grew up in. Bud was employed as a maintenance machinist for Giddings & Lewis, A.O. Smith and finally at Mercury Marine.
Bud met his special friend, Teckla Olig, in the late 1970's. They spent over thirty years together. They were snowbirds and spent many winters in Florida.
Bud was known for his ability to fix anything, both on the job and at home. His neighbors and friends in Calvary as well as in Florida, greatly appreciated his help. Many were the moments when friends and neighbors gathered around the patio for discussion and a few "brewskies".
Bud's interest in flying continued throughout his whole life. He was a member of the
Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) for many years, and, to his amazement, won an airplane on a raffle ticket at the EAA International Airshow in Oshkosh in 1978. Despite many offers to purchase the plane, Bud kept and flew the plane for many years. Bud was a member and an active participant in the Fond du Lac VFW Post 1904 as he spent many hours volunteering at the bratwurst stand fundraisers. He was also a charter member of Mt. Calvary Abler-Engle American Legion Post 454 and a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 270 in Fond du Lac.
In 2019, at the age of 99, Bud moved to a retirement residence at Woodlands Senior Park in Fond du Lac. There, he was able to celebrate his 100th birthday with family, friends, residents, and staff. This was a memory he talked about for months afterward.
Bud is survived by his six children including Marcia Mylott of Wedgefield SC, Douglas Freed of Fond du Lac, Deborah (Leo) Puddy of Appleton, Mark (Julea) Freed, Alan (Pamela) Freed, and Jacqueline (Bruce) Bergman all of Fond du Lac; nine grandchildren, Troy Ziegler of Wedgefield, SC, Traci (Peter) Mrsich of Newport Richey FL, Alicia Zaludova of Nashville TN, Sara (Adam) Sears of Eau Claire, Lacey Freed of Fond du Lac, Mariah Freed of Milwaukee, Orrin Bergman of Fond du Lac, Michele Bergman (Max Lamberg) of Madison, and Claire (Tyler) Pieper of Mound, MN; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ramona Freed, former spouse Elaine Freed and her parents Solomon "Max" and Agnes (Meidl) Marsh, brother-in-law Robert Marsh and sister-in-law Joyce Marsh, brother-in-law Tom Steed, special friend Ann Fischer and Bud's longtime companion Teckla Olig.
A private family burial was held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Rienzi Cemetery in Fond du Lac. Military Funeral Honors were rendered by the United States Navy (USN) and American Legion Post 454 Abler-Engel of Mt. Calvary.
The family wishes to thank Bud's caregiver, Nan Byler-Osgood, the wonderful staff at Woodlands Senior Park who will remember him for his love of music and Tootsie Roll Pops, Agnesian Hospice Hope, his very gracious neighbors, who were always there to help, and his devoted life-long friend, Dennis Mertens.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations directed to American Legion Post 454 Abler-Engel, 107 Fond du Lac St., Mt Calvary, WI 53057
"The clock of life is wound but once. And no man has the power to tell just when the hands will stop. At late or early hour. Now is the only time you own. Live, love, talk with a will. Place no faith in tomorrow for The clock may be still."
- by Dr. H.H. Freed, Veterinarian of Calvary Station - December 5, 1948
