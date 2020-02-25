|
|
Henry "Hank" L. Miller
Rosendale - Henry "Hank" Lee Miller, age 80, of Rosendale, WI passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Tower View Villa in Rosendale, WI.
Hank was born on March 30, 1939, the son of Gilbert and Margaret (Holterman) Miller. He attended Rosendale High School and went on to serve our country in the U.S. Army. On August 30, 1958 he married Modesta "Marie" Austin in Benton, TX. She passed away on August 15, 2013. Hank was a truck driver, but also had many other hobbies, such as beekeeping and harvesting honey and working on cars at his auto body shop. Throughout his life he drove truck for Sadoff Iron & Metal; David Hielke, John Weyer Trucking, Cudahy Foods, and Beaver Transport to name a few. Hank was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church in Rosendale, WI. He was also a member of the Rosendale Lions, Waupun Truck N Show, the Teamsters Union, Dodge County Beekeepers Association; Wisconsin Honey Producers Association and the .
Hank is survived by his 3 daughters, Kim Pinch of Ripon, WI; Kay Lange of Mount Dora, FL and Sandy (Todd) Respalje of Brandon, WI; a son, Jim (Mardi) Titel of Fond du Lac, WI; grandchildren, Nicole Miller-Neubauer of Lakeland, FL, Dawn (Otis) Wright of Milwaukee, WI, Joshua Miller of Fond du Lac, WI, Jamie Pinch of Rosendale, WI, Alyssa (Corina) Pinch and Carly Pinch both of Oshkosh, WI, Bailey (Erik Wahl) Pinch of Brandon, WI, Hannah Roffman of Ripon, WI, Modesta Roffman, U.S. Navy, Sicily, Italy, Brooke (Jarrod Schroepfer) Lange of Crystal, MN and Bethany (Paul) Macdougall of Minneapolis, MN, Kyla Respalje of Green Lake, WI and Naomi Respalje of Brandon, WI; great-grandchildren, Hannah Gardner, Hunter Neubauer, Tashay Wright, Megan Waller, Mason Pfeiffer, Adam Hodson, Jaydon Schroepfer, Lois and Kalvin Macdougall, Shaemus Zimdars, Beverly Francisco and Issabelle Francisco; and a sister Janice (Roger) Grundahl. Janice has since passed away on February 25, two days after Hank. Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Margaret Miller; his wife, Modesta "Marie" Miller; a son, Randy Miller: and a brother, John Miller.
A memorial service for Hank will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S. Main St., Rosendale, WI 54974 followed by a time of visitation and lunch. Immediately following the memorial service will be a Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors at the church. Memorials in Hank's name may be directed to Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020