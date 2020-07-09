1/1
Henry "Fred" Pieper Iii
Henry "Fred" Pieper III

Fond du Lac - Henry "Fred" Pieper III, 70 of Fond du Lac, passed away April 7 at his home.

Visitation will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 from 11:00 until the time of the funeral service. It will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 350 Helena St., Campbellsport.

The funeral service will be held that day at 1:00 p.m. with burial afterwards in the Campbellsport Union Cemetery.

Cremation has taken place.

Masks are strongly recommended for the visitation and the funeral.

Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport is serving the family.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 9 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
JUL
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church
JUL
25
Burial
Campbellsport Union Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport
109 West Main Street
Campbellsport, WI 53010
(920) 533-4422
