Henry "Fred" Pieper III



Fond du Lac - Henry "Fred" Pieper III, 70 of Fond du Lac, passed away April 7 at his home.



Visitation will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 from 11:00 until the time of the funeral service. It will be held at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 350 Helena St., Campbellsport.



The funeral service will be held that day at 1:00 p.m. with burial afterwards in the Campbellsport Union Cemetery.



Cremation has taken place.



Masks are strongly recommended for the visitation and the funeral.



Twohig Funeral Home, Campbellsport is serving the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store