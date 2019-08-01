|
Herbert Charles "Butch" Eberhardy
- - Herbert "Butch" Charles Eberhardy, 70 , entered into eternal rest on Saturday July 27 at Theda Care Hospital in Appleton. Butch was born November 8, 1948 in Antigo, Wisconsin to Herbert and Theresa Eberhardy. Raised in Wausau, Butch attended Wausau High School. In 1970, Butch moved to Fond du Lac where he married Janice Marquard in 1971. Butch was a proud veteran who served in the Vietnam War. After returning home, Butch worked for Sterling Custom Homes as a carpenter. In 1977, Butch went to work for the Fond du Lac Housing Authority as a maintenance technician until he retired in 2007.
Butch loved riding his motorcycle, fishing and hunting. Butch especially enjoyed camping and spending time with his friends and family. Butch was an avid sports fan and loved watching football, baseball, racing and whatever sports his grandchildren were playing.
Butch is survived by his children, David (Lori) of Berlin, Matthew (Liping) of Fond du Lac, Tami Jo of Fond du Lac and Theresa (Tyler Greenebaum) of Hartland, stepsons, Todd (Iris) Bergman of Fond du Lac and Trent (Kathleen) Bergman of Fond du Lac, grandchildren, Trevor, Mytchel, Toby, Deacon, Ariana, Duncan, Xavier, Keyue and great grandson, Triston. Butch is further survived by his siblings, John (Darlene) and Tim, Cathy, Mary Anne Tieman, and Nancy Nelson along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, David and grandson, Thaddeus.
A cremation has taken place and a memorial event for family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 24 at 2:00 at the American Legion Hall in Fond du Lac.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019