Herbert E. "Hub" Bixby



Fond du Lac - Herbert E. "Hub" Bixby, age 99, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, March 02, 2019, at Woodlands Assisted Living. He was born on September 21, 1919, in Fond du Lac, the son of Hiram and Lena (Herzig) Bixby. On December 20, 1947, he married Frances J. Barr. They were married for forty-nine years until she preceded him in death in 2006. Hub served in the United States Army. He was an Infantry Squad Leader in the European Theatre in World War II during the Normandy invasion. Hub received a Purple Heart and Oak Leaf Cluster, having been wounded twice in battle, and campaign ribbons indicating participation in engagements in Normandy, France, and Germany.



Hub worked for Parker Pen in Janesville, and also in the jewelry industry doing watch repairs until retiring in 1984. After retiring Hub and Fran moved to Florida until he returned to Fond du Lac around six years ago. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Odd Fellows, and formerly the Elks Club. He enjoyed puzzles, painting, woodworking, and socializing.



Survivors include one sister, Gladys Nachtwey of Fond du Lac; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Frances; and five brothers and sisters.



Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home at 11:30 AM. Cremation has taken place and interment will follow the service at Estabrooks Cemetery. Military graveside honors will be held at the cemetery.



Special thanks to the staff at Lake View Place Assisted Living and Woodlands Assisted Living for everything they have done for Hub.



