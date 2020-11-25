Fond du Lac - Herbert (Herb) Leon Miller died October 29, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. He was 67. He was born June 5, 1953, in Louisville, Ky.Herb retired in June after 15 years of service from Michels Corporation in Brownsville, holding positions in project management, marketing, business development and finally as Senior Manager of Supplier Diversity. Assisting others achieve their dreams was his greatest joy and aspiration, and Supplier Diversity gave him the opportunity to connect with business, civic and community leaders to broaden his base to mentor others.Though his career was the essence of his makeup, anyone would tell you that Herb's heart and soul was with his family and friends. He was the patriarchal figure in the family, and he took that very seriously.Herb was preceded in death by his parents, James and Cullen Miller; brothers Norman Miller and James Slumber; and mother-in-law Frances Owens.He is survived by his wife, Denise, of Rosendale, Wisc.; twin daughters Lauren (Brian) Bunke of Bellingham, Wash., and Shannon (Justin) Gorder of Yokosuka, Japan; two grandsons, Owen and Evan Bunke of Bellingham; sister Pamela (Ralph) Hanley of Stone Mountain, Ga.; brother Alphonso (Pamela) Miller of Louisville, Ky.; sister Lorean (Jim) Wisdom of Warrensville Heights, Ohio; and father-in-law Ezekiel Owens, Jr., of Memphis, Tenn. He is also survived by intense love and loyalty from a multitude of extended family members across the country.There will be no service. Memorialize Herb in your own way. Donations will and can be made to community organizations. Honor him the way he honored his relationship with you and with some of your families. Herb nourished us in so many ways, so help those in need during these troubling times and beyond. That is what he would want.