|
|
Hilarea A. Retzleff
Fond du Lac - Hilarea A. Retzleff, age 84, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born on March 8, 1935, in the Town of Williamstown in Dodge County, WI, the daughter of Goar and Bernice (Meyer) Kahlhamer. On April 24, 1954, she married Hughbert Retzleff. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2012 after fifty-eight years of marriage. Hilarea was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac since 1956. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing and listening to polka music, ceramics and baking. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Hilarea never lost her since of humor, even near the end if you asked her how she was doing she replied "Still kicking but not so high."
Survivors include five children, Jean (David) Kottke of Fond du Lac, Robert (Kay) Retzleff of Ft. Atkinson, Thomas (Denise) Retzleff of Fond du Lac, Kenneth (Kelli) Retzleff of Fond du Lac, Mark (Brenda) Retzleff of Evansville, WI; sixteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren and two on the way; her sisters, Janet (Carl) Mahnke of Mayville, Sandra (Art) Weiglien of Brownsville, Karen (Greg) Hier of Clover, VA; one brother, Goar (Karen) Kahlhamer of Mayville; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Hughbert.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 5-8 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. A private family service will take place. Cremation will follow the service and interment will take place at Estabrooks Cemetery.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019