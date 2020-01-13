|
|
Howard "Red" Heimerman
Fond du Lac - Howard "Red" J. Heimerman, 88, of Fond du Lac died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Hospice Home of Hope. Howard was born on July 29, 1931 in Fond du Lac the son of John and Olive Heimerman. On September 8, 1959 he married Mary Halfman in Fond du Lac. He was a graduate of St. Mary's Springs Academy in 1949. Howard served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 - 1954. He worked as an engineer for Soo Line railroad for 44 years retiring in 1993. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac, the Eagles, the Elks and the American Legion. Howard enjoyed bowling, golfing, hunting and having breakfast at Schreiner's with the Golden Boys.
He is survived by his wife; a daughter, Renee (Jeff) Will; two grandchildren, Alex Will and Amy (Dan) Shapiro; special friends, Glen Grater, Steve Hintz and Bob Nehls; and many nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law. Howard was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Thomas Halfman; and sisters-in-law, Carol Halfman and Charlotte Halfman.
The visitation will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020