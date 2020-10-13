1/1
Howard Loomans
1934 - 2020
Howard Loomans

Waupun - Howard A. Loomans, 85, of Waupun, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his home.

Howard was born November 11, 1934, the son of Harvey and Alice (Greeneway) Loomans. On May 14, 1955 Howard married Gladys "Pat" VerHage at Christian Reformed Church in Waupun. Howard took over the family business, Loomans Plumbing and did that most of his life. He then sold plumbing supplies for Waupun Supply until retirement. He loved cars and tinkering with them. Howard also enjoyed racing, boating, and bowling. He was fond of going to their lake home on Lake Camelot. He also loved hunting in his early years, and fixing things when they were broken. Howard was a member of Christian Reformed Church in Waupun and the National Guard.

Howard is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gladys "Pat" Loomans; his two daughters: Kim (Steve) Perry of Fox Lake and Peggy (Paul) Westerveld of La Crosse; his son, Jeff (Ann) Loomans of New Berlin; seven grandchildren: Beth (John) Ritzema, Mike (Carrie) Perry, Dan (Mandy) Perry, Kelsey (Caleb) Erickson, Spencer (Martha) Westerveld, Connor Loomans, and Reese Loomans; twelve great-grandchildren: Joey, Braydon, Jacob, Kaelie, Ellie, Brenna, Coy, Jace, Ryden, Oliver, Finn, Jude, and one due in November; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Eleanor (Alfred) Kleveno, Don VerHage, Barb (Dick) Heeringa, Janet VerHage, and Tom (Laurel) VerHage; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Private services will be held.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
