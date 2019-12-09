|
Huseyin Kudu
Fond du Lac - Huseyin "Turk" Kudu, 65, of Fond du Lac, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on February 19, 1954, is Ismis, Turkey. On November 10, 2007, he married Deborah A. Bell in Fond du Lac. He worked as a car salesman for Bergstrom in Oshkosh. He enjoyed the outdoors and computer games.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Kudu of Fond du Lac, his children: Nejla and Sophie of Fond du Lac; three grandchildren: Lilly, Spencer and Brooklynn, two sisters and one brother all from Turkey.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac. Cremation will follow the visitation.
