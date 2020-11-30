1/1
Ila Rae Reichert Rudzitis
Ila Rae Reichert Rudzitis

Fond du Lac - Ila Rae Reichert Rudzitis, 74, of Fond du Lac passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born in Mitchell, South Dakota, the daughter of Jacob and Mabel (nee Schrank) Hoeltzner. On November 11, 1961, Ila Rae married Norbert Reichert in Dimock, South Dakota. After his passing, Ila Rae married Peter Ruzitis in West Bend. She worked at Pick Automotive and the West Bend Company before retiring. She enjoyed playing bingo and family games and going gambling at the casinos. Her family was everything to Ila Rae; she loved to create food for her many family gatherings and was a great hostess. Ila Rae was a very selfless person and very generous when it came to helping people.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her husband Peter, children Ron (Christine) Reichert, Karla (fiance William) Kupczyk and Mitch (Amy) Reichert, stepson Frank (Ann) Rudzitis, grandchildren Ryan Reichert, Josh (Lora) Reichert, Dakota Kupczyk, Kayla (Brian) Bennewitz, Heidi (Will) Wright, Rose Reichert, Sophia Reichert and Max Reichert, great grandchildren Lilly, Jaydin, Kaylee, Landen, Sienna and Ashton, three beloved cats Molly, Lucky, and Peanut, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Mabel, first husband Norbert and sister Darlis (Nate) Schillinger.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 3rd from 4:00 to 5:30 PM at the Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave, Fond du Lac. A private family memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM at the funeral home with Christopher Chiarino officiating. The service will be streamed online at https://www.facebook.com/Twohig-Funeral-Home-251603102203996/. Ila Rae's cremains will be interred at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Dimock, South Dakota.

Ila Rae's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of St. Agnes Hospital, 5th floor for their tender loving care and for talking and listening to Ila Rae.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
