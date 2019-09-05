Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
55 Prairie Road
Fond du Lac, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
55 Prairie Road
Fond du Lac, WI
Irene C. Wiese


1926 - 2019
Irene C. Wiese Obituary
Irene C. Wiese

Fond du Lac - Irene C. Wiese, 93, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope.

She was born on July 8, 1926, in Westfield, the daughter of Daniel and Lena Werner Lieske. On June 12, 1948, she married Melvin Wiese, in Juneau, WI. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1969. Irene was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. She worked for McGregor in Fond du Lac for 25 years.

She is survived by her children: Patsy (Gordon) Jacob of Oakfield, Rose (Matt) Reinke of Eldorado, Daniel "Buck" (Joyce) Wiese of Waupun, Mary (John ) Blumke of Fond du Lac, Sandra (Tom) Schraven of Oakfield, David (Jana) Wiese of Oakfield, Debora (Craig) Spoerke of Fond du Lac and Dennis (Sue Ellen) Wiese of Oakfield; 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, her brother-in-law James (Mary) Wiese of Fond du Lac, sister-in-law Donna (Robert) Patrouille of Waupun and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Melvin, her daughter Lorraine Wiese, her grandson Michael Smith, five great-grandchildren, her father and mother-in-law Henry and Adela Wiese, her brothers Elmer, Herbert and Harry Lieske, her brother-in-laws: Larry and Fred Wiese; her sister-in laws: Agnes Oelke, Mildred Rohrschneider, Vera Baehler, Myrtle VanBever, and her special friend Chester Schmidt.

VISITATION: Friends may call on Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 55 Prairie Road, Fond du Lac.

FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, with Rev. Mark Parsons officiating. Burial to follow at Avoca Cemetery in Oakfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Hospice Home of Hope.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 5, 2019
