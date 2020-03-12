|
Irene E. Will
Fond du Lac - Irene E. Will, 98, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Fond du Lac Lutheran Home.
She was born on April 14, 1921, in the Town of Black Wolf, the daughter of Irvin and Regina Abraham Bloedow. On August 17, 1940, she married Jerome H. Will, in North Fond du Lac. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2000.
Irene was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac. She worked at Best Roller, Paine Lumber, and V&S Hardware. She enjoyed sewing and making quilts.
She is survived by her daughters: Kathleen (James) Loehr and Bonnie (Paul) Seibel; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; her sister Ruby Crook, her brothers: Robert and Donald Bloedow.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers Melvin and Clarence Bloedow; and her sister, Laura Knack.
VISITATION: Friends may call from 9:00 - 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1010 Adams Avenue, North Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, with Rev. Thomas Behnke and Rev. Michael Kampman officiating. Burial will be at Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020