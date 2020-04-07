Services
Irene Ter Beest


1928 - 2020
Irene Ter Beest Obituary
Irene Ter Beest

Brandon - Irene Ter Beest, 91, of Brandon, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Anchor Communities in Brandon.

Irene was born August 16, 1928 in Columbia County, the daughter of Frank and Lucy Tamminga Aalsma. Irene graduated from Waupun High School in 1946. On September 20, 1948 she married Andy Ter Beest in Waupun. Following their marriage the couple farmed near Alto for 40 years. Irene was employed for over 20 years in the freezer packaging department at Allen's in Fairwater. Irene adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, praying for them each day. She was a member of Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon.

Irene is survived by her 5 children: Betty Belsma of Waupun, Dennis (Patricia) Ter Beest of Ripon, Randy (Jean) Ter Beest of Brandon, Gary (Ann) Ter Beest of Brandon, and Ann (Rick) Ottum of North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a sister-in-law, Loretta Aalsma; and several nieces and nephews.

Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Ter Beest in 2000; a grandson, Aaron; a son-in-law, John Belsma; three brothers: Andrew, John, and Gordon; and five sisters: Gertrude, Elizabeth, Beatrice, Georgianna, and Nina.

Due to the existing virus, private family services will be held at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Rev. John Tilstra officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. A celebration of life will take place at a later date for other relatives and friends.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
