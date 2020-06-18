Irma Florence Kraus
Fond du Lac - Irma Florence Kraus, 91, died unexpectedly on June 13, 2020 at St. Francis Home. She was born in St. Peter, Wis. on December 31, 1928 to Joseph and Gertrude (Sabel) Kraus. Mom was delivered by her grandma during a snowstorm while the doctor slept in the next room. The next day her dad and her grandma bundled her up and took her by sleigh, to get baptized. She grew up on the family farm in St. Peter during the Great Depression, the fifth daughter in the family.
As a teen, the family went to weekly dances at St. Peter Hall where she would meet the man she would marry, Herbert Kraus. They wed on September 1, 1948 and together they raised four children. He died on December 22, 1976. She married Albert Entringer on August 22, 1979. He died August 7, 1994. Irma had a long-time polka dance partner and friend of 12 years, John Persha until his death in 2011.
While raising her family, Irma worked in the electronics department of Gibson's Discount Center and later was employed at Medalist Industries retiring from there in 1980. She enjoyed traveling throughout the US on car trips with her family with nothing but a loaf of bread and a slab of bologna. She was proud that she got to visit Washington D.C., New York City, Florida, and California. Several times, she visited her daughter and family in Arizona. She was particularly pleased that she visited Hawaii as well as Europe.
Irma loved listening to all kinds of music, but especially enjoyed dancing to polkas and waltzes. She attended the weekly polka dance at the Fond du Lac Senior Center and traveled the area to various Sunday dances for over 20 years. She was an active, independent, social woman and had a full calendar of activities. She loved visiting with her two remaining sisters and there was always plenty of laughter. She was an avid sheepshead player, loved animals and children. After her retirement, she spent 20 years assisting in her daughter Karen's daycare center and was affectionately known as "Grandma Irma." She was proud that she was able to be certified in childcare through the university extension. In the last several years, she enjoyed going to the Knights of Columbus Hall for Friday night fish with the family. We will remember her for her famous beef roast dinners and her generous spirit.
We had a great celebration when she turned 90, which had been a goal of hers. She had a great sense of humor and will be missed. Mom was a fighter and cheated death on several occasions over the last 15 years. In one conversation with her at Hospice Home of Hope, we told her that since she always wanted to live until 90 and had made it, if it was time to go, it was okay. Her reply was "I should have said 100." Last year she spent six months at Hospice Home of Hope until she "graduated" to the St. Francis Home in October. She loved to sing and did so frequently accompanied by the volunteer harpist that visited Hospice and the activities that she loved most at Saint Francis Home involved music. One of the blessings that happened because of her move to St. Francis was that her sister was already a resident and they were able to visit each other regularly. Her great-granddaughter Olivia visited often, and the other residents would light up when they saw her.
Irma is survived by three daughters, Judy (Phil) Langolf of Gilbert, Arizona, Karen (Jim) Vogds and Diane (Steve) Vollstedt, both of Fond du Lac and one son, John (Michaelene) Kraus of Oshkosh; five grandchildren, Rob (Debbie) and Eric (Terri) Langolf, Michelle (Brent) Trewin, Tanya Vogds (Alex Rodriguez) and Jacob Vollstedt; five great-grandchildren, Justus (Katie) and Ty Trewin, Savannah and Drew Langolf and Olivia Bemis; one sister, Leona Karls; one brother, Eugene (Marge) Kraus; one sister-in-law, Mary Kraus and dear family friend Lily Foote.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Viola Schmitz, Marilyn Mueller and Minerva Birschbach; seven brothers-in-law, Joe Karls, John Schmitz, Marvin Birschbach, Ambrose Mueller, Bernard Albert, Clarence and Elmer Kraus and two sisters-in-law, Melinda Albert, and Marcella Kraus.
We as a family would like to acknowledge the care provided to her over the last several years by Agnesian Adult Day Services, Mobile Meals, Hospice Home of Hope, and the staff of the St. Francis Home.
Services: The family will receive visitors from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 4th Street Way in Fond du Lac, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.